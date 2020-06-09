Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally stands at 4,346

As many as 4,346 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Jammu and Kashmir so far, as per information provided by the Union Territory administration. While 3,407 cases were reported from Kashmir, 939 cases were recorded from Jammu.

The active cases in the state stand at 2,792, while 693 were from Jammu and 2,099 were from Kashmir. To date, 48 deaths have been reported in the state. While 43 fatalities were recorded in Kashmir, five were in Jammu.

A total of 1,506 people have recovered so far in the Union Territory. (ANI)