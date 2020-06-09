Karate coaches from Bengaluru seek govt's permission to resume classes
While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the businesses across sectors, Karate coaches in Bengaluru said they have been affected severely by the closure of schools and coaching classes.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:49 IST
While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the businesses across sectors, Karate coaches in Bengaluru said they have been affected severely by the closure of schools and coaching classes. Coaches from Karnataka have urged the government to allow them to resume classes at the earliest. They also expressed the willingness to increase the mandatory distance between students to even three arm's length to ensure social distancing is followed.
A coach, Firoz Khan told ANI, "We have been sitting at home since 3 months. We know only karate and nothing else. We have no other source of income." "We anyway conduct classes while maintaining double-arm distance, if they want we will increase it to triple-arm distance. The government should allow us to conduct our coaching classes. Apartments and societies are not allowing the entry of instructors," he added.
Schools, coaching centres have remained closed following the lockdown imposed in the final week of March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Firoz Khan
- Karnataka
- COVID
ALSO READ
First flight arrives in Jaipur from Bengaluru as domestic operations resume after two months
Zoya forays into south India with store in Bengaluru
Govt schools in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram to soon be exposed to e-learning: K'taka Deputy CM
Bengaluru Central University will be developed at Rs 150 cr
158 passengers from Bengaluru land at Gannavaram airport, sent to quarantine