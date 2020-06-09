Left Menu
Magisterial probe into COVID-19 patients loitering in Assam hospital

A two-member magisterial inquiry has been instituted over the loitering of COVID-19 patients outside isolation wards of a hospital in Hailakandi district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:12 IST
A two-member magisterial inquiry has been instituted over the loitering of COVID-19 patients outside isolation wards of a hospital in Hailakandi district of Assam on Tuesday morning. The district administration instituted the probe when it was found that some COVID-19 patients stepped out of the isolation wards and roamed around the administrative and OPD block of the S K Roy Civil Hospital with some even trying to flee, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Khaleda S Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Parikshit Phukan to inquire into the circumstances leading to it and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The magisterial committee will submit a detailed report to the deputy commissioner within 24 hours.

At present, there are 45 COVID-19 patients admitted in the isolation wards of the civil hospital which has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital, officials said. The authorities here viewed the incident very seriously, saying stern action would be taken against those found guilty.

A home guard on duty who came in close contact with the COVID-19 patients has been put under institutional quarantine, they added..

