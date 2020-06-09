Mumbai: Celebrity talent manager jumps off high-rise, dies

A 28-year-old woman who worked as celebrity talent manager to several film actors committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of a building in Malad suburb of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Actors Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi among others expressed disbelief and shock on the death of Disha Satish Salian.

She jumped off Galaxy Apartments in Jankalyan Nagar late Monday night, a Malwani police station official said. "She lived in Dadar but visited the building often as her fiance stayed here. Her parents were informed, their statements recorded. But they have not filed a complaint or named anyone in connection with the incident. Her swab sample has been collected for COVID-19 testing," he added.

Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad said an accidental death report had been registered and probe was on to find out why she took this step. Actor Varun Sharma took to Instagram and shared a picture with Disha, writing that he was "at a loss of words".

"Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wear that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too Soon," he captioned the picture.

Varun's "Fukrey" co-star and close friend, actor Richa expressed shock. "Tragic. Unreal," she commented. Qureshi, too, said the news was "unreal" while actor Mouni Roy wrote she was "still in shock".