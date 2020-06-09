Chardham Yatra postponed for non-Uttarakhand devotees till June 30

The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board has postponed the Chardham Yatra for devotees from outside the state till June 30, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only the people of Uttarakhand will be allowed darshans in limited numbers and with proper precautionary measures in place to combat the virus spread.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)