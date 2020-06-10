Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 death, 86 fresh cases

A woman died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, raising the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to eight, even as 86 more people tested positive, health officials said. The 69-year-old woman from Bokaro district was under treatment at a COVID-19 ward in a hospital here, they said.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,416, of which 849 are active cases, a state government bulletin said. A total of 559 patients have recovered from the disease.

The bulletin added that the total number of confirmed cases include 1,100 migrants who had recently returned to the state. On Monday, 187 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the state.