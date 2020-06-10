Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 death, 86 fresh cases

A total of 559 patients have recovered from the disease.The bulletin added that the total number of confirmed cases include 1,100 migrants who had recently returned to the state. On Monday, 187 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the state.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:36 IST
Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 death, 86 fresh cases

A woman died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, raising the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to eight, even as 86 more people tested positive, health officials said. The 69-year-old woman from Bokaro district was under treatment at a COVID-19 ward in a hospital here, they said.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,416, of which 849 are active cases, a state government bulletin said. A total of 559 patients have recovered from the disease.

The bulletin added that the total number of confirmed cases include 1,100 migrants who had recently returned to the state. On Monday, 187 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the state.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 982: Izo-Kiku reunion, Special relationship between Big Mom, Yamato

Fans are delighted as they are coming close to the release of One Piece Chapter 982. The manga like its usual way was on a break for a week. Now its time to see what we can expect in the imminent One Piece Chapter 982 that is slated to be r...

Nagy ends Bears' offseason workouts nearly two weeks early

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy ended the virtual offseason early, freeing his players to focus on their own health before the start of training camp next month. Weve done so much. We feel like were in a really good place right now, Nagy...

Death toll in the Pak building collapse increases to 19

The death toll in the multi-storey building collapse here rose to 19 on Tuesday after 11 more bodies were recovered from the debris. The residential building in Karachis Lyari area collapsed on Sunday night. The residents of the building sa...

Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season

A shortened 2020-21 season is part of the NBAs plan to reduce the impact of a compacted offseason. The leagues desire to get closer to the usual calendar, including ending next season in April with the playoffs running into mid-June, is als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020