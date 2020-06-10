2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter at Sugoo area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)