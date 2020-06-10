Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. Two militants were killed in the exchange of fire, the official added.This is the third encounter in Shopian in four days.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 08:42 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning on receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the exchange of fire, the official added.

This is the third encounter in Shopian in four days. Nine Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in two gunbattles with the security forces on Sunday and Monday..

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gareth Southgate calls for ending white privilege in football

England manager Gareth Southgate has urged the football community to rid itself of its white privilege problem as he brought out the lack of black coaches holding respectable positions. His remarks come as anti-racism protests are going on ...

Long lines, voting machine problems fuel investigations in U.S. state of Georgia

Voters encountered long lines and problems with voting machines on Tuesday during a chaotic day of in-person balloting in Georgia, the latest state to struggle to conduct elections amid the health worries of the coronavirus pandemic. State ...

Bihar govt dismisses 11 doctors for being absent from duty

Bihar government has dismissed 11 doctors for their unauthorised absence from duties for a long time.The dismissed doctors are Dr OP Lal who was posted in Rohtas, Dr Kamran Habeeb in Dumraon, Dr Nityanand Pathak in Supaul, Dr Yaqub Sanga in...

AP sources: MLB players cut to 89 games, want prorated money

Baseball players moved toward teams but remained far apart economically in their latest proposal for starting the pandemic-delayed season, adamant they receive full prorated salaries while offering to cut the regular season to 89 games. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020