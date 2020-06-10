Left Menu
Odisha targets 96 lakh metric tonne of foodgrain production in kharif-2020

Thrust will be given to increase the acreage of pulses, oilseeds and other crops which provide remunerative prices to farmers, he said."The state has set a target to produce 96 metric tonne of foodgrains by undertaking cultivation in 61.80 lakh hectare of land during the kharif season.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:00 IST
Odisha targets 96 lakh metric tonne of foodgrain production in kharif-2020

The Odisha government has set a target to produce 96 lakh metric tonne of foodgrains during the kharif season this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and will focus on diversification of crops, a senior official said. Thrust will be given to increase the acreage of pulses, oilseeds and other crops which provide remunerative prices to farmers, he said.

"The state has set a target to produce 96 metric tonne of foodgrains by undertaking cultivation in 61.80 lakh hectare of land during the kharif season. "Major thrust has been given on crop diversification by increasing area under pulses, oilseeds and other remunerative crops like spices and vegetables," agriculture and farmers' empowerment department secretary Sourabh Garg said.

More than 60 per cent of Odisha's population depends on the agriculture sector, he said, adding that the government had announced a special package of Rs 200 crore for farmers who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 25 lakh farmers will be covered under the special scheme to boost agricultural and horticultural activities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Garg said it has been planned to develop 1,03,000 ponds to provide employment to migrant workers and undertake plantation activities in 19,900 hectare of land to engage the rural workforce. The state government will cover 30 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the kharif season to mitigate risk, he said on Tuesday.

Loans to the tune of Rs 2,649 crore has been provided to over six lakh farmers in this kharif season by end of May, another official said. "Credit to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore will be disbursed to farmers through cooperative institutions during the kharif season compared to Rs 7,500 crore provided last year," Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Cooperation department secretary Vir Vikram Yadav said.

This apart, Rs 10.78 crore and Rs. 23.38 crore have been provided as loans to 750 self-help groups and 4,026 joint liability groups respectively, he said. A total of 171 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies(PACS) have been engaged to procure pulses and oilseeds this year, Yadav added.

