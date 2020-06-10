2 die in fire at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia
ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:23 IST
Two have people died in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Tuesday. The bodies have been recovered. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot.
Fire flames continue to erupt from the gas well. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
