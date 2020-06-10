Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar man wills half of his property to two elephants

A man in Bihar has willed half off his property to his two elephants after one of them foiled an attempt on his life by a pistol-totting criminal.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:29 IST
Bihar man wills half of his property to two elephants
Akhtar Imam has willed property worth Rs 5 crore to two elephants. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A man in Bihar has willed half off his property to his two elephants after one of them foiled an attempt on his life by a pistol-totting criminal. Akhtar Imam, chief manager of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), said he has been looking after elephants since the age of 12.

"Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away," Imam said. Imam says the two elephants, named Moti and Rani are like family for him and he cannot live without them.

However, the man claims that he fears threats to his life from his family members after he transferred his land to his two elephants. Imam's wife and sons have been living away from him for the last 10 years due to some dispute in the family. He recounted that his son had allegedly filed a wrong case against him and also got him locked up. He eventually was let away after the charges levelled against him were proven wrong.

Imam said that his son Meraj had tried to sell the elephant to smugglers but was fortunately caught. Imam says he has willed half of his property to his wife and his share of property worth Rs 5 crore to elephants said that if the jumbos die then the money would go to AERAWAT organisation. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'

Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic Gone With the Wind, has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content...

'Days of Our Lives' star Judi Evans hospitalised with COVID-19

Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is currently hospitalised. The 55-year-old actor contracted the infection while recovering in the hospital following a horse-riding accident in May which resulted...

'World leaders will address UN General Assembly session via pre-recorded video statements'

UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has recommended that heads of state and government and ministers address the UNGA session in September through pre-recorded video statements as COVID-19-related restrictions on internatio...

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020