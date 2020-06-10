4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. "Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken against those responsible," Dinesh Jain, Collector Shajapur told ANI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the death of the workers. "Got the sad news about the untimely death of many workers due to the slipping of the well's wall in Shajapur. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Humble tribute!" Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)