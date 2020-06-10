Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states to send more officers on central deputation

The cadres that have not been forwarding adequate nominations for the central staffing scheme at various levels may have to settle for a smaller number of additional senior duty posts in the future by way of corresponding reduction, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:32 IST
Centre asks states to send more officers on central deputation

The Centre has asked state governments to spare more officers of deputy secretary, director and joint secretary levels for central deputation, saying it will add to their experience and career progression. The move comes after it received minimal nomination from states and central government departments on a request made in November last year seeking officers under the central staffing scheme and for posts of chief vigilance officers, who act as a distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption. "The number of nominations received so far has been very minimal and as such the representation of officers from various cadres/services under central staffing scheme, especially at DS/Director level, is extremely low," the Personnel Ministry said in a recent order. It said every cadre is allowed a deputation reserve to ensure officers have the opportunity to work on deputation including that under the central staffing scheme, which adds to their experience. "The utilization of this reserve is low and this under-utilization, particularly at Deputy Secretary/Director level, causes serious gaps in cadre management," said the order, which was sent to chief secretaries of state governments and secretaries of central government departments.

This aspect will also be kept in view while considering cadre review proposals, to be received in the future, it said. The cadres that have not been forwarding adequate nominations for the central staffing scheme at various levels may have to settle for a smaller number of additional senior duty posts in the future by way of corresponding reduction, the ministry said. "It is, therefore, requested that larger number of officers may kindly be recommended for appointment at DS/Director/JS level under the central staffing scheme so that the central deputation reserve/deputation reserves are duly utilized for this purpose," it said.

States have also been asked to ensure that the officers who are at the verge of promotion to senior grades are "not nominated" as it often necessitates their early repatriation to avail of promotion in the cadre. "It may be ensured that the names of only those officers are forwarded who are likely to remain available under the central staffing scheme for full tenure," the order said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist

Sterling rose against the weaker dollar and stayed flat versus the euro on Wednesday as Brexit uncertainty, the prospect of negative interest rates and Britains large coronavirus death toll still weighed on the currency.A gauge of sterling ...

AfDB approves $1.2M grant to finance study for Ethiopia-Sudan railway line

The African Development Banks www.AfDB.org Board of Directors has approved a 1.2 million grant to Ethiopias government to finance a feasibility study for the construction of a standard-gauge railway SGR link between Ethiopia and neighbourin...

Microsoft's venture fund opens office in India, to focus on B2B startups

Microsofts venture fund M12 on Wednesday set up an office in India to pursue investment opportunities focusing on B2B software startups. It will invest in sectors of applied artificial intelligence, business applications, infrastructure, se...

Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy

Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be trigg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020