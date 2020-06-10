BSF jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 14th death in CAPFs
"He was deployed on law-and-order duty with the Delhi Police and admitted to the AIIMS on June 5 with weakness and cough," a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.Prasad's COVID-19 test results came negative on June 6, but his condition deteriorated on June 8 and he breathed his last on Tuesday at the AIIMS ICU, he added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:42 IST
A 35-year-old BSF jawan has succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the number of fatalities in the force from the pandemic to three, a senior official said on Wednesday. This is the 14th COVID-19 death in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
"Constable Vinod Kumar Prasad breathed his last on June 9 at the AIIMS in Delhi. "He was deployed on law-and-order duty with the Delhi Police and admitted to the AIIMS on June 5 with weakness and cough," a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.
Prasad's COVID-19 test results came negative on June 6, but his condition deteriorated on June 8 and he breathed his last on Tuesday at the AIIMS ICU, he added. His COVID-19 test results of June 8 were found positive, the spokesperson said. The about 2.5-lakh-personnel-strong force has had a total of 535 coronavirus cases till now, of which 435 have recovered.
This was the 14th death in the CAPFs due to COVID-19, including five in the CISF, four in the CRPF and one each in the SSB and ITBP..
ALSO READ
Citizens went for cycling, walking at Rajpath as lockdown eases in Delhi
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram
Sterling Accuris Diagnostics receives ICMR approval for its lab in Delhi for COVID-19 testing
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border following sealing over rising coronavirus cases