WB govt transfers DCP(Combat) of Kolkata Police

The West Bengal government has transferred Deputy Commissioner (Combat) of Kolkata Police Colonel Nevendera Singh Paul to the post of DCP (Wireless), a senior official said on Wednesday. Thirteen police constables and an inspector who allegedly heckled and chased Paul when he had approached them during a protest held at the Police Training School (PTS) against posting in COVID-19 high-risk areas last month have been transferred to North Bengal, the official said.

"These 14 police personnel were involved in chasing the DCP (Combat) and vandalising his vehicle when he was trying to come out of the PTS," he said. On May 20, around 500 police personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force had staged a protest at the PTS questioning why they were put on duty in areas where there were risks of them getting infected with COVID19.

The police personnel of the Combat force had demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to change Paul as the DCP (Combat) when she had rushed to the PTS complex to pacify them the next morning..