Operationalise online RTI facility: MP Information Commission to state govt

Madhya Pradesh Information Commission chief Arvind Kumar Shukla has asked the state government to operationalise an online facility for filing RTI applications and appeals.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Information Commission chief Arvind Kumar Shukla has asked the state government to operationalise an online facility for filing RTI applications and appeals. The state government has to take action for having an online RTI application and appeal facility. While the commission had already given its recommendation earlier, it has asked it again, Shukla said in a letter to Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, who had raised this issue.

Senior Congress leader Tankha had last week written to Shukla seeking the online facility for filing of applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and also for submission of fees and appeals. "You are requested to act without delay on this serious issue of public importance," he had said.

Responding to Tankha's letter, Shukla said the state government has to decide on this online RTI facility for all its departments. Shukla cited a letter written by the Information Commission to the state government in December 2018, recommending operationalisation of the online facility.

Therefore, the state government has to act on an online facility for RTI application and appeal for which the commission has already recommended it earlier and it is again doing it, Shukla said. Transparency activist Ajay Dubey said the Madhya Pradesh government must start a dedicated website to ensure filing of RTI applications and appeals online. "The state Information Commission should also have a provision for displaying all its orders and date of appeals on its website, close on the lines of Central Information Commission," Dubey said..

