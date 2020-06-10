Left Menu
Development News Edition

WFH guidelines should be expeditiously firmed up by DARPG: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh will address the e-Office workshop for North East States on June 12, 2020, with the objective to create digital State Secretariats in North Eastern States of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:35 IST
WFH guidelines should be expeditiously firmed up by DARPG: Dr Jitendra Singh
DARPG said that 1 lac public grievances pertaining to COVID-19 PG cases were redressed in the period March 30, 2020, to June 9, 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh has reviewed the on-going activities of DARPG and advised that the work from home policy guidelines should be expeditiously firmed up by the Department. He advised that necessary consultations with Line Ministries/ Departments in this regard may be completed on a priority basis. Dr Jitendra Singh said that timely issue of the WFH guidelines would benefit employees of the Central Secretariat in adhering to the Prime Minister's call for "Do Gaz Doori" and social distancing.

Dr Jitendra Singh will address the e-Office workshop for North East States on June 12, 2020, with the objective to create digital State Secretariats in North Eastern States of India. Today, Dr Jitendra Singh held a preparatory meeting in the run-up to the workshop which will be conducted as a webinar. The progress of e-Office in 75 Central Ministries/ Departments enabled the creation of a digital central secretariat which ensured that work from home as possible in the COVID-19 lockdown period. The implementation of e-Office in State Secretariats of North Eastern States will result in the creation of paperless State Secretariats in a time-bound manner where officers would be empowered with virtual private networks, digital signature certificates and promote less contact governance. The workshop on e-Office for the North East States would be attended by Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and the IT Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura. Chief Secretaries of the NE States, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Administrative Reforms and Secretaries of IT Departments have been invited to attend the workshop.

DARPG said that 1 lac public grievances pertaining to COVID-19 PG cases were redressed in the period March 30, 2020, to June 9, 2020. To ensure the quality of grievance redressal, the DARPG would launch the Feedback Call Centres in 11 languages covering all the States of the Union from June 15, 2020, operationalized by BSNL. The Feedback Call Centres would conduct a quality check on every public grievance that has been shown as redressed on COVID-19 National Monitoring Dashboard over the period of one month. On June 15, 2020, when the Feed Back Call Centres would be launched, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions would interact live with citizens of various states across the country to take first-hand feedback on the quality of grievance redressal.

The preparatory meeting was attended by Dr K. Shivaji, Secretary DARPG, V.Srinivas Additional Secretary DARPG, Smt. Jaya Dubey Joint Secretary DARPG and Chairman and Managing Director BSNL Shri P.K.Purwar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to start with new plot, renewal updates, what latest we know

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for long. The ending of Season 2 with an astounding peak left fans crazy for a third season and they are passionately waiting to know the fa...

J&J to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in second half of July

Johnson Johnson said on Wednesday it would start human trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of July, two months earlier than planned, as drugmakers race to develop a shot for the deadly respiratory disease.The compan...

Boxing is not a sport just for men: Mary Kom told students in a Live Class

Boxing is not a sport just for men was what six-time world champion and Olympic medallist boxer M C Mar Kom told 25,000 students while sharing her life story during an online class on Wednesday. The sitting Rajya Sabha MP conducted a live s...

Trump may use executive order to address policing -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump could take policy action on race and policing via an executive order, his spokeswoman told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday as lawmakers in Congress move forward with their proposals.We do believe that well ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020