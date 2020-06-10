Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:41 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 35 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 5247 2869 78 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 57 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 3092 1097 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 5583 2934 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 328 289 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1211 347 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 31309 11861 905 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 359 67 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 21044 14373 1313 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 5364 1904 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 451 247 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4346 1506 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1416 559 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 6041 2862 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2160 905 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 108 50 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 9849 6729 420 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 90787 42638 3289 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 309 61 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 93 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 128 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3250 2282 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 145 60 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2719 2167 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 11368 8152 256 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 13 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 36841 19333 326 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3920 1742 148 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 867 192 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1560 808 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 11610 6971 321 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 8985 3620 415 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 270639 136691 7799 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 5141 3424 89 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 276583 and the death toll at 7745. The ministry said that 135206 people have so far recovered from the infection.

