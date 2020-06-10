Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Jitendra Singh asks DARPG to finalise work from home guidelines

“Today, Jitendra Singh held a preparatory meeting in the run-up to the workshop which will be conducted as a webinar,” it said.The progress of e-Office in 75 central ministries/ departments enabled the creation of a digital central secretariat which ensured that work from home was possible in the COVID-19 lockdown period, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:29 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh asks DARPG to finalise work from home guidelines

Union minister Jitendra Singh has asked the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to expeditiously complete ‘work from home’ guidelines for central government employees. He advised the department that necessary consultations with line ministries or departments in this regard may be completed on a priority basis. Singh has reviewed the ongoing activities of DARPG, one of the three departments under the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions; and advised that the work from home (WFH) policy guidelines should be expeditiously framed.

He said the timely issue of WFH guidelines would benefit employees of the central secretariat in adhering to the prime minister’s call for “Do Gaz Doori” and social distancing. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, will address the e-Office workshop for northeast states on Friday with the objective to create digital state secretariats in north eastern states of India, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. “Today, Jitendra Singh held a preparatory meeting in the run-up to the workshop which will be conducted as a webinar,” it said.

The progress of e-Office in 75 central ministries/ departments enabled the creation of a digital central secretariat which ensured that work from home was possible in the COVID-19 lockdown period, the statement said. “The implementation of e-Office in state secretariats of north eastern states will result in creation of paperless state secretariats in a time-bound manner where officers would be empowered with virtual private networks, digital signature certificates and promote less contact governance,” it said.

The workshop on e-Office for northeast states would be attended by chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and the IT ministers of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura. Chief secretaries of the north eastern states, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of administrative reforms and secretaries of IT departments would also be in attendance. The DARPG said that one lakh public grievances pertaining to COVID-19 public grievances cases were redressed in the period of March 30, 2020 to June 9, 2020.

“To ensure quality of grievance redressal, the DARPG would launch feedback call centres in 11 languages, covering all the states of the Union from June 15, 2020,” the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The feedback call centres would conduct a quality check on every public grievance that has been shown as redressed on COVID-19 national monitoring dashboard over period of one month, it said.

On June 15, when the feedback call centres would be launched, Singh would interact with citizens of various states across the country to take first hand feedback on the quality of the grievance redressal. PTI AKV SRY.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020