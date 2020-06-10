Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops grill Arnab Goswami over alleged provocative comments

Goswami reached the N M Joshi Marg police station around 2 pm and was grilled for nearly two hours by police officials, who first interrogated S Sundaram, Republic TVs Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Speaking outside the police station, Goswami alleged "political vendetta and deliberate obstruction to his media duty" by Mumbai police and urged media fraternity to unite.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:33 IST
Cops grill Arnab Goswami over alleged provocative comments
Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief and founder Arnab Goswami. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police on Wednesday interrogated Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a case about alleged provocative comments. Goswami reached the N M Joshi Marg police station around 2 pm and was grilled for nearly two hours by police officials, who first interrogated S Sundaram, Republic TVs Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Speaking outside the police station, Goswami alleged "political vendetta and deliberate obstruction to his media duty" by Mumbai police and urged media fraternity to unite. "The truth is on my side. We will win. I have placed facts before the Mumbai police. They said they may call me for questioning again," he told reporters.

Two FIRs have been filed against Goswami accusing him of making provocative comments about a community during a news show about migrant workers gathering in large numbers outside the Bandra railway terminus during lockdown. "When I started proving to them that the entire case against me is fabricated, adding that the video clip (of the show) was edited and put out of context, the investigating officer said they will call me (for questioning) later," Goswami said.

"I told them it is not good to expose me (to health risk) during the current coronavirus situation," he said. Asked what would be his course of action, he said, "We will fight in the court." Goswami said he was grilled for two hours and his CFO was interrogated for six hours.

"This is clear and blatant political vendetta. The Vadra Congress is blatantly misusing the Mumbai police. But like always, they will fail. "I stand by every minute of our Palghar and Bandra migrants' protest coverage. The New media in a new India is becoming stronger. It is time for the Lutyens brigade to introspect," Goswami said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant Goswami exemption from appearance before the police in the case and asked him to appear before the cops on Wednesday. Police had summoned Goswami for interrogation in connection with a complaint filed against him for allegedly creating communal disturbance through his TV show aired on April 29.

The court allowed him to appear at the N M Joshi Marg police station, and not at Pydhonie, which is a containment zone. Asked why was the channel CFO called for questioning, a senior police official indicated that it may be a part of the process to see how the channel functions.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020