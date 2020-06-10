Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-coronavirus scare, Himachal Police HQ to reopen Thursday

The Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters will reopen on Thursday at 10 am after remaining sealed for two days due to the COVID-19 scare, an official said on Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and 27 other officials and police personnel tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:41 IST
Post-coronavirus scare, Himachal Police HQ to reopen Thursday

The Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters will reopen on Thursday at 10 am after remaining sealed for two days due to the COVID-19 scare, an official said on Wednesday. The building was sealed on Tuesday as the state police chief and 28 other security personnel went into home quarantined after a man who had met the top cop died of coronavirus. The premises is being sanitised using sodium hypochlorite as per protocol and advisories by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and state Health Department, police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said.

Subsequently, the police headquarters will open on June 11 at 10 am, he added. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and 27 other officials and police personnel tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, he said. The report for the one sample-- that had not been taken properly on Tuesday-- is expected to come by Thursday evening. His sample was retaken today, he added.

A man had visited the police headquarters to convey his best wishes to the DGP on his day of joining on June 1. The man tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and died of the disease on Tuesday in Delhi. Subsequently, the police headquarters was sealed. Sharma said the man had travelled to Delhi the same day he visited the police headquarters.

The police did not reveal whether the man was a permanent resident of Delhi in an apparent move to save itself from strong criticism as to how a man from the red zone was allowed to visit the police headquarters without institutionally quarantining himself as per set norms..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Power line fails due to dust storm, some south Delhi localities face disruptions

A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm in the city affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi on Wednesday evening, officials said. The electricity supply was disrupted for v...

Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. BRF did not provide a timeline for the reopening of...

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020