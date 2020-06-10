Left Menu
Cyclone damage assessment exercise still on, says Pawar

Pawar said he has been told by officials that the local administration has still not reached all areas affected by the cyclone.The MVA government should consider long-term financial assistance to damage caused to mango, cashew and coconut plantations, said the former Union agriculture minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:05 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the administration in Maharashtra has not been able to reach all areas hit by cyclone 'Nisarga', delaying preliminary assessment of damage caused in the natural calamity. Talking to reporters at Dapoli in Ratnagiri after visiting the district on the second day of his Konkan tour, Pawar said the process of 'pachnamas' (assessment) of losses to horticulture, agriculture and houses was still on, a week after the cyclone ravaged parts of the coastal region.

"Hence, the government should provide financial assistance more than the damage caused," said Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition. Pawar said he has been told by officials that the local administration has still not reached all areas affected by the cyclone.

The MVA government should consider long-term financial assistance to damage caused to mango, cashew, and coconut plantations, said the former Union agriculture minister. Pawar said farmers had taken loans from nationalized banks and their repayment looks difficult in the wake of the damage caused by the cyclone to their livelihood.

He said steps should be taken to give them concessions. The NCP leader said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss issues related to the impact of the cyclone which had made landfall in Raigad district on June 3.

"I am confident decisions will be taken to mitigate the hardships of the people of Konkan. If necessary, the chief minister should seek assistance from the Centre," he said. Pawar defended the state government's decision to cancel university final-year exams, saying even private universities in the country have taken a similar decision in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government's decision was criticized by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of universities in the state. "The Oxford university (in the UK) and IITs in India have also canceled their exams. Maybe, the Governor's knowledge is more than these people," Pawar said, taking a dig at Koshyari.

In Ratnagiri, Pawar visited Velas, Keleshi, and Bankot, considered remote areas of Mandangad taluka in the coastal district. He assured the affected people that no person or family will be deprived of government assistance.

In Velas, locals informed Pawar about large-scale destruction caused to their horticulture plantations. The locals said they have lost their source of income and the government should provide assistance soon.

