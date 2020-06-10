Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: KMC relaxes norms on disposal of victims' bodies

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also decided to allow the family members of the victims, who are buried, to pay their last respects to the deceased from a distance, he said.However, the KMC will not hand over the ashes of a patient's navel for the fear of transmission of the contagion, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:05 IST
COVID-19: KMC relaxes norms on disposal of victims' bodies

The ashes of those who die of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the city's civic body and are cremated according to their religious practices will henceforth be handed over to the family members, keeping in mind their emotions, a top KMC official said on Wednesday. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also decided to allow the family members of the victims, who are buried, to pay their last respects to the deceased from a distance, he said.

However, the KMC will not hand over the ashes of a patient's navel for the fear of transmission of the contagion, the official said. So far, the civic body was not informing the families of coronavirus victims where their bodies were cremated or buried.

"We have been getting requests from the kin of coronavirus victims to allow them to be present during the last rites. We consulted specialists and have decided to hand over the ashes to them after the cremation. But not the ashes of the navel (which are usually immersed in rivers by Hindus) as it may cause the disease to spread," the official told PTI. The KMC's decision came after the health department of the West Bengal government decided to allow the relatives of COVID-19 victims to see the bodies on following strict protocols.

The cremation of COVID-19 victims is being carried out at electric crematoriums at temperatures above 800 degrees Celsius. At that temperature, no virus can survive, so handing over the ashes to the family members is absolutely safe. "But since it is believed that the navel does not burn and may therefore transmit the coronavirus, we will not hand it over to the victims' relatives," the KMC official said.

No large gatherings for the last rites will be permitted and only close family members of the victims will be allowed, he added. The health department has recently altered its rules to allow the relatives of coronavirus victims to see the bodies for 30 minutes to pay their last respects.

Now the bodies are being kept in a suitable place for the purpose, but will not be handed over to the relatives and the civic body will carry out the last rites. "Once the cremation is over, the victims' families will receive a text message, informing them when the ashes will be handed over to them in a small earthen pot," the official said.

The family members of a coronavirus victim will also get the death certificate issued by the civic body immediately after the cremation, he added. About burials, the KMC official said the family members of the coronavirus victims will be allowed to offer soil in accordance with the custom.

The Calcutta High Court had last week directed the West Bengal government to file a report on allegations that the bodies of the patients who succumbed to COVID-19 were not cremated or buried in a respectful manner..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lankan activists barred from holding protest outside Chinese embassy over COVID-19

A group of activists in Sri Lanka were barred from holding a demonstration outside the Chinese embassy here to protest Chinas inaction to prevent the global spread of the coronavirus. The National Movement for Protection of Consumer Rights ...

Power line fails due to dust storm, some south Delhi localities face disruptions

A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm in the city affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi on Wednesday evening, officials said. The electricity supply was disrupted for v...

Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. BRF did not provide a timeline for the reopening of...

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020