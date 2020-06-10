Left Menu
Haryana corona count: 7 more deaths, 370 new infections take fatalities to 52, cases to 5,579

Of the total 52 deaths till date, 18 occurred till now in Faridabad, thirteen in Gurgaon and five in Sonipat, the bulletin said.Among the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, Gurgaon reported 217 taking the cumulative infections in the district to 2,546, of which 1,709 were active cases.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven more people died of COVID-19 and 370 tested positive for it, taking the total fatalities due to the disease to 52 and total cases of infection to 5,579 in the state on Wednesday. The worst-hit Faridabad district reported three deaths, Gurgaon two and Sonipat one while Charkhi Dadri reported its first coronavirus fatality, a state Health Department bulletin revealed.

Haryana had on Tuesday reported six fatalities while the state had on Monday reported 11 COVID-19 deaths. Of the total 52 deaths till date, 18 occurred till now in Faridabad, thirteen in Gurgaon and five in Sonipat, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, Gurgaon reported 217 taking the cumulative infections in the district to 2,546, of which 1,709 were active cases. As many as 41 cases were also reported from Faridabad, 28 from Sonipat, 23 from Rohtak, 13 from Ambala, 11 from Jind, 10 from Charkhi Dadri, six from Fatehabad, five each from Kurukshetra and Hisar, two each from Rewari, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Nuh and one each from Kaithal, Bhiwani and Sirsa.

During the past over ten days, Haryana has been daily reporting a large number of cases, particularly from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts. The number of total active COVID-19 patients in the state has now gone up to 3,339 while 2,188 patients have recovered, as per the bulletin. Asked if Gurgaon was heading towards a stage of community spread of the disease, Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Arora told reporters here that the district's population was nearly two million and going by the number of active cases, that wasn't the case.

He, however, said the government and the Health Department was making all efforts to check further spread of the infection.

