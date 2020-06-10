No community transmission: Meghalaya govt after man with no travel history found COVID-19 positive

Allaying fears, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that there has been no community spread of the coronavirus in the north-eastern state. His statement comes amid concerns as a 72-year-old man of a village in Ri-Bhoi district with no travel history tested positive for COVID-19 late on Tuesday.

Meghalaya is yet to have a single case of community transmission of the coronavirus, Tynsong told reporters, adding that all the patients are quarantined. Health Services Director Aman War said Umsamlem village, the elderly patient's native place, has been declared a containment zone.

All 43 primary contacts of the patient have tested negative, officials said. A pregnant woman also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day and has been kept in an isolated labour room, Health Minister A L Hek said.

The woman, who returned from Delhi in the last week of May along with her husband, had earlier tested negative for the disease and was in home quarantine, he added. All the persons who came in contact with her have been traced and will be tested for COVID-19, War said.

At present, there are 30 active coronavirus cases in Meghalaya, where a total of 43 cases were detected. Shillong has 14 active cases, followed by Jowai in West Jaintia Hills, Tura in West Garo Hills and Ampati in South West Garo Hills with five each.

Besides, Resubelpara in North Garo Hills has one active case. In all, 14,453 people have returned to the state from other parts of the country recently.