These are the top stories at 9:15 pm: NATION: DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES Spike of 9,985 COVID-19 cases in India, tally climbs to 2,76,583 New Delhi: India registered over 9,500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 2,76,583 and death toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said. DEL78 SINOINDIA-TALKS Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold Major General-level talks New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held Major General-level talks with an aim to end the military standoff in Pangong Tso and a number of other areas in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.

DEL88 VIRUS-PM-CAMBODIA Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Cambodian PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on Wednesday and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with the Southeast Asian country in all areas. DEL94 VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31: Kejriwal; Says will implement LG's orders on hospitals New Delhi: Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming from other states for COVID-19 treatment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, and declared that the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus will be implemented as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

DEL93 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY Central teams to handhold state health departments in six major cities with high number of coronavirus cases New Delhi: Central teams have been deputed to assist state health officials in reviewing the public health measures being undertaken to combat COVID-19 in six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru which are among the major contributors to India's rising tally of coronavirus infections. CAL17 AS-OIL-FIRE-RELIEF Assam gas well fire: 7,000 people moved to 12 relief camps Guwahati: About 7,000 people from areas near Oil India's Baghjan gas well, which has been spewing gas for over two weeks and eventually caught fire, have been moved to 12 relief camps, company and government officials said on Wednesday.

DEL86 ED-TREHAN-LD CASE ED files money laundering case in Medanta hospital land allotment case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against a healthcare firm promoted by renowned cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of land for the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, officials said on Wednesday. LEGAL: LGD19 SC-AP-LD SEC SC refuses to stay HC order quashing AP govt ordinance to curtail tenure of SEC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to stay the order of the High Court striking down an ordinance promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five years to three.

LGD17 SC-POLLS-KERALA SC defers hearing on plea against LS polls at Wayanad, Ernakulam New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing by two weeks on a plea challenging the election of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in 2019 from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. LGD7 DL-HC-PM CARES FUND Plea to declare PM CARES Fund as a 'public authority' under RTI not maintainable: PMO to HC New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Wednesday raised objection in the Delhi High Court over maintainability of a plea seeking to declare PM CARES Fund as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

BUSINESS: DEL5 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 40 paise per litre, diesel by 45 paise New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, the fourth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. DEL72 BIZ-LD RATING-INDIA-S&P S&P retains India's rating at lowest investment grade for 13th year in a row New Delhi: Global rating agency S&P on Wednesday retained India's sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' for the 13th year in a row, even as it said the economy and fiscal position will stabilise and begin to recover from 2021 onwards.

FOREIGN: FGN28 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH China, India taking steps to "ease" situation along borders: Chinese official Beijing: China said on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the "positive consensus" reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at "easing" the situation along the borders. FGN14 US-FLOYD-LD BURIAL George Floyd laid to rest amidst call for racial justice in America Houston: Hundreds of teary-eyed mourners wearing face masks attended the solemn funeral service of George Floyd, whose custodial killing led to widespread protests in the US and other countries against police brutality and racial injustice.