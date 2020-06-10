Left Menu
1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes tally to over 32K; death toll climbs to 984

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

This is the second time when over 1,500 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810. A total of 79 fatalities were reported on June 9, which took place between May 20 and June 8, the bulletin. Of this, 39 deaths took place on June 7 and 20 on June 6, the bulletin said.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

