Paramedics protest in Jammu seeking revocation of termination orders

Over the past two months, the administration had terminated the services of a number of junior staff nurses, operation theatre technicians and other technical employees who were engaged on academic arrangement basis in various government medical colleges under SRO-24 for a period of one year.Almost all political parties including National Conference, Congress, People's Democratic Party and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan have strongly opposed the government decision and are demanding immediate re-engagement of the terminated employees in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:56 IST
Dozens of paramedical staff on Wednesday staged a protest here in support of their demand for reinstatement after they were disengaged by the government at the end of their one-year-contract under an order issued under SRO-24. Wearing face masks, the protesters who included both men and women assembled at Exhibition Ground in the city but were dispersed by police citing violation of coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions.

“It is very unfortunate that the Union Territory administration disengaged us when the people need our services to defeat the pandemic,” Sunanda, a resident of Kathua district, said amid sloganeering by her colleagues in favour of their reinstatement and revocation of the “unjust and anti-youth” SRO-24. Tanveera, another protester from Rajouri, said they have been protesting the government order outside government medical colleges in their respective districts for more than two months.

“Nobody in the government is paying attention to our plight...We want the government to reconsider its decision and provide us employment so that we can serve our people at this time of crisis,” she said. Over the past two months, the administration had terminated the services of a number of junior staff nurses, operation theatre technicians and other technical employees who were engaged on academic arrangement basis in various government medical colleges under SRO-24 for a period of one year.

Almost all political parties including National Conference, Congress, People's Democratic Party and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan have strongly opposed the government decision and are demanding immediate re-engagement of the terminated employees in view of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “We feel the government has ruined our career by first offering the jobs and later terminating our services. We have left our private jobs and study but the government decision has left us disappointed,” another protester Priya said and warned that “we will intensify our agitation if the government did not revoke its decision”.

Another protester, who wished not to be named, said the government is engaging the retired medical professionals on double salary to fight the coronavirus but “pushing us out on the pretext that we do not have sufficient funds”. “It is a crude joke and we feel deceived by the government as our contract was extendable up to six years based on our performance. We provided our services even during the outbreak of COVID-19 but instead of acknowledging our services and effort, we were thrown out,” he said.

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana urged the administration to look into the grievances of protesting paramedical staff and said their services could be productively utilised as frontline workers to combat the pandemic of coronavirus. “Dispensing of the services of health workers at this crucial time is not perhaps advisable. They could be allowed to continue till some via media is found to address their pleas,” Rana had said, describing the retrenchment of those engaged under SRO-24 in the present situation and prevailing circumstances as “harsh and anti-youth”.

