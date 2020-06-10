Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poachers' plan to kill wild boars using explosives foiled

The poachers were nabbed from a protected forest under the Khervada range in Tapi district, they said.Forest officials found firecracker string bombs, metal sheets made from tobacco cans, roll caps used in toy guns and chicken intestines from the possession of these poachers, all residents of villages surrounding Khervada, said Range Forest Officer HR Jadav.

PTI | Songadh | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:18 IST
Poachers' plan to kill wild boars using explosives foiled
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Gujarat forest department has foiled a sinister plan of killing wild boars using firecracker-based improvised explosives and caught seven poachers in Tapi district, said officials on Wednesday. The poachers were nabbed from a protected forest under the Khervada range in Tapi district, they said.

Forest officials found firecracker string bombs, metal sheets made from tobacco cans, roll caps used in toy guns and chicken intestines from the possession of these poachers, all residents of villages surrounding Khervada said Range Forest Officer HR Jadav. "Our patrolling teams found some suspicious persons inside the protected forest on Tuesday night. When we challenged them, five of them fled from the spot on their motorbikes while two were nabbed with explosives and other material. Later, we nabbed the other five in the morning (on Wednesday)," said Jadav.

"They confessed to have made a plan to kill wild boars using improvised explosives. First, they would extract the gunpowder of string bombs and mix it with roll caps, used by children during Diwali. "Roll caps explode if given pressure. Finally, the entire mix would be wrapped in metal sheets using strings," he said, explaining the modus operandi of poachers.

To attract wild boars in eating this explosive-filled bait, they had planned to wrap it with chicken intestines, said Jadav. "As per their plan, as soon as a wild boar would try to eat that bait, an explosion in its mouth would instantly kill the animal.

"They wanted to kill wild boars for their meat and had no plan to sell it in the market," said the officer. The arrests came days after an incident in Kerala where a pregnant elephant died after consuming an explosive-filled pineapple actually meant for wild boars.

It came to light that locals resort to such illegal techniques to get rid of wild boars.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...

US expands virus testing of detained migrants amid criticism

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it has expanded COVID-19 testing among people held at its detention facilities following criticism of its response to the outbreak. ICE says it now offers voluntary tests for t...

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, i...

Boeing aims for key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020