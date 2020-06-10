Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra renames its environment ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry'

A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:43 IST
Maharashtra renames its environment ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry'
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray. . Image Credit: ANI

A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry. The department, which is handled by Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, took to Twitter to thank his cabinet for approving the proposal, stating that this move will help the department to play an active role in climate change mitigation.

"I thank the cabinet colleagues for approving the proposal of changing the name of the Department of Environment, to Department of Environment and Climate Change, as a Ministry in Maharashtra Cabinet. This moves the dept to an active role in climate change mitigation," Thackeray said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of Maharashtra cabinet through video conferencing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed sees GDP drop of 6.5% in 2020, pledges at least $120 bln in monthly bond-buying

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9....

Pope names St Louis archbishop to replace retiring Carlson

The newly-appointed head of the Archdiocese of St. Louis vowed Wednesday to be an agent of healing, as the region and the nation continue to react to the death of George Floyd and the threat of the coronavirus. The Vatican announced Wednesd...

`Recovery rate of MP climbs to 69 pc, second-best in country'

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the coronavirus recovery rate in the state has gone up to 68.6 per cent, which is the second best in the country after Rajasthan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meetin...

Soccer-Major League Soccer to restart season on July 8

Major League Soccer will restart the season on July 8, after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak, by staging a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, it said on Wednesday. We selected Orlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020