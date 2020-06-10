Maharashtra renames its environment ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry'
A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:43 IST
A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry. The department, which is handled by Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, took to Twitter to thank his cabinet for approving the proposal, stating that this move will help the department to play an active role in climate change mitigation.
"I thank the cabinet colleagues for approving the proposal of changing the name of the Department of Environment, to Department of Environment and Climate Change, as a Ministry in Maharashtra Cabinet. This moves the dept to an active role in climate change mitigation," Thackeray said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of Maharashtra cabinet through video conferencing. (ANI)
