Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways sees best ever safety performance in past year, no passenger fatalities

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI) In a significant achievement, Indian Railways recorded its best-ever safety performance during the past year with zero passenger fatalities due to rail accident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:07 IST
Indian Railways sees best ever safety performance in past year, no passenger fatalities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI) In a significant achievement, Indian Railways recorded its best-ever safety performance during the past year with zero passenger fatalities due to rail accident. While the Railways registered the best ever safety record between April 2019 and March 2020, there has been no fatality of rail passenger in any train accident in the subsequent period also between April 1 and June 8 this year.

An official release said that the remarkable feat has been achieved for the first time in 2019-2020 since the introduction of Railway System in India 166 years ago in 1853. It said the zero passenger fatalities in the last 15 months is a result of continuous efforts by the railways to improve safety performance in all respects.

The release said that safety being the topmost priority, the measures undertaken for safety improvement include elimination of manned level crossings, construction of Road over Bridges (ROBs) and Road under Bridges (RUBs), rehabilitation of bridges, highest ever renewal of rail tracks and highest ever supply of rails during the year from SAIL. Other measures taken include effective track maintenance, stringent monitoring of safety aspects, improved training of railway staff, improvements in signalling system, use of modern technology for safety works and switching over to modern and safer LHB coaches in phases from the conventional ICF coaches.

The Railways removed a record number of manned level crossings to enhance safety. "Record number of 1274 Manned Level Crossings have been eliminated in 2019-20 compared to 631 in 2018-19 (double of that done in last year). This is highest ever elimination of level crossings," the release said.

It said a 1309 ROBs/RUBs were constructed in 2019-20 to enhance safety on the railway network and 1367 bridges were "rehabilitated during 2019-20 compared to 1013 (+37 per cent of last year)". The Railways saw the highest ever renewal of rails for 5,181 track km (TKM) in 2019-20 against 4,265 TKM in 2018-19, which comes to 20 per cent of last year.

There was highest ever supply of rails (13.8 lakh ton) during the year from SAIL. "With supply of 6.4 Lakh ton long rails, the scope of field welding decreased drastically leading to better reliability of asset," the release said. It said 285 level crossings (LC) have been interlocked by signals in 2019-20 and the cumulative interlocked LC numbers are 11,639.

To improve safety, mechanical signalling at 84 stations was replaced with electrical/electronic signalling during 2019-20. "All the above could become possible with inputs in the system in the form of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) introduced in 2017-18 with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to be spent in next five years, having annual outlay of Rs 20,000 crore," the release said.

"With this fund, it has been possible to undertake very critical safety works of urgent nature and results are evident," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wed...

Houses damaged, animals killed as Pak shells villages along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Several houses were damaged and animal killed as Pakistan resorted to intense firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri and Poonch districts on Wednesday, triggering panic and fear among residents,&#160; officia...

George Floyd's brother tells U.S. Congress: 'He didn't deserve to die over $20'

A brother of George Floyd took his grief to the U.S. capital on Wednesday with an impassioned plea to Congress not to let his brother die in vain, lamenting that he didnt deserve to die over 20.The House of Representatives Judiciary Committ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed sees GDP drop of 6.5% in 2020, pledges at least $120 bln in monthly bond-buying

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020