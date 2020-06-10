Terrorists killed in Shopian murdered apple traders, brainwashed local youth: Army official

The five terrorists killed in Shopian were involved in numerous terror acts including killing of traders and brainwashing local youth, said Brigadier Ajay Katoch on Wednesday. "They were involved in numerous acts, including the killing of apple traders last year, threatening innocent civilians, businessmen, and shopkeepers. They were also involved in brainwashing and coercing local youth in joining terrorist ranks," Katoch said at a press conference here.

The official further said, "There were also reports of them being involved in the abduction of police personnel and carrying out standoff attacks and grenade attacks on security forces pickets." Five terrorists were killed in Sugoo area of Shopian, said Kashmir Zone Police today morning.

The joint operation was launched at 1:45 am based on Jammu and Kashmir Police intelligence. The cordon was laid and contact was established at 5:30 am. (ANI)