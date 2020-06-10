Left Menu
If we don't conserve water, future generations will curse us: Haryana CM

"If water table continues to fall at this rate and if don't take steps to conserve water, then coming generations will curse us that we left dry land for them," he said.The Chief Minister said the areas falling under Guhla, Ismailabad and Ratia blocks are more prone to floods due to being adjacent to the river Ghaggar, therefore, the state government has decided to give certain relaxation to farmers in sowing paddy crop.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:09 IST
If we do not conserve water, our future generations will curse us, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said highlighting the steps taken by his government in this regard. He claimed that the state’s ''Mera Pani, Meri Virasat Scheme'' was in the interest of farmers and blamed the previous governments of not paying enough attention to water conservation.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have opposed the scheme, claiming that it takes away the right of farmers to cultivate paddy in certain blocks in the state. Addressing a press conference here, Khattar the scheme, under which farmers are being given incentives to shift to other crops, is being appreciated by the farming community.

He, however, said some opposition parties are ‘using farmers’ just to ‘grind their own political axe’. “Farmers are paying heed to our appeal that we need to save water for our future generations. They are appreciating the scheme like people earlier appreciated our Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign,” he said.

Khattar said the water table in some paddy sowing areas has fallen below 81 metres. “If water table continues to fall at this rate and if don't take steps to conserve water, then coming generations will curse us that we left dry land for them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the areas falling under Guhla, Ismailabad and Ratia blocks are more prone to floods due to being adjacent to the river Ghaggar, therefore, the state government has decided to give certain relaxation to farmers in sowing paddy crop. The government will also give a grant of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers adopting horticulture.

Khattar said about 53,000 farmers have so far given their consent for sowing alternate crops on 58,421 hectares under the scheme. He said the state government has set a target to cover one lakh hectares. Khattar announced that 1,000 bore wells will be constructed in the state for the recharging of groundwater. To begin with, the scheme would be implemented in three blocks of Guhla, Ismailabad and Ratia, he said.

