Delhi: Cop commits suicide in police station

A 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide inside a police station here on Wednesday, officials said. Harendra was posted at Shahdara district's PCR unit since 2018, they said.

Around 7 am, Harendra went into duty officer's room of Krishna Nagar police station and picked up a pistol of an another ASI on the pretext of cleaning it, a senior police officer said. However, he then went to barrack and shot himself in the chest, the officer said.

Harendra was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The assistant sub-inspector used to live in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, they added.