Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe ordered into national highway 'land scam': Punjab Minister

The minister's statement came after the principal opposition party AAP alleged that the multi-crore scam in the purchase of land at lesser prices from farmers for the project was one under the patronage of Kangar and a Congress MLA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:31 IST
Probe ordered into national highway 'land scam': Punjab Minister

A probe has been ordered into the alleged scam in land purchase for constructing a national highway that connects Bathinda, Moga, Jalandhar and Jammu, Punjab Revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar said on Wednesday. The minister's statement came after the principal opposition party AAP alleged that the multi-crore scam in the purchase of land at lesser prices from farmers for the project was one under the patronage of Kangar and a Congress MLA. The minister termed the allegations against him "baseless" and "politically motivated". "I would ensure a thorough probe to reach the bottom of the case," the minister said in an official release. It also quoted him as saying that he has already asked the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain all facts while taking cognisance of media reports about the alleged land scam.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter by a sitting high court judge while alleging that the multi-crore land scam had taken place the patronage of Kangar and a Congress MLA. Cheema said NH 105-B -Bathinda-Amritsar Highway connecting Jalandhar-Jammu Highway through Baghapurana-Moga-Dharamkot was under construction and for which lands of various villages, including Dharamkot, Moga, Baghapurana, Jaito and Rampuraphul constituencies were acquired.

He alleged that the "powerful land mafia" is in cahoots with the officers, and had acquired agricultural land at a much lesser price than the commercial rate. It was indeed a fraud not only with farmers, small landowners, but also caused a huge financial loss to the state exchequer, he alleged.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Registration for DU admissions likely to open from Jun 20, no trial for sports quota due to COVID

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities ECA due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. A m...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...

Mana, Bamni, Badrinath residents alone can visit Badrinath

The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a...

Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020