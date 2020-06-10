Left Menu
`Recovery rate of MP climbs to 69 pc, second-best in country'

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting of officials on the coronavirus situation in the state, a government official said.It was informed in the meeting that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan is around 74 per cent while the national average is 48.7 per cent.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the coronavirus recovery rate in the state has gone up to 68.6 per cent, which is the second best in the country after Rajasthan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting of officials on the coronavirus situation in the state, a government official said.

It was informed in the meeting that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan is around 74 per cent while the national average is 48.7 per cent. The recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 68.6 per cent, officials said.

The rate was barely nine per cent on April 13. Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh are doubling in 31 days against average doubling rate of 14.17 days at the national level.

Further, no new case has been found in Alirajpur, Harda and Hoshangabad in the last 21 days. No new case has been reported in Seoni district in the last 19 days, in 15 days in Jhabua and in last 10 days in Sehore district, officials added. PTI ADU MAS KRK KRK.

