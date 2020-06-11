Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delayed cremation for Tripura's first COVID-19 casualty as locals protest

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) of Agartala Sadar, Ashim Saha, said that the administration held several rounds of talks with the protesters and tried to convince that all precautionary measures would be taken prior to the cremation.However, the matter was resolved only after local BJP MLA Asish Kumar Saha and former health minister Sudip Roy Barman intervened and held a meeting with the agitating locals to convince them.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:26 IST
Delayed cremation for Tripura's first COVID-19 casualty as locals protest

A 42-year-old man, who was the first person to die of COVID-19 in Tripura, was cremated at the Battala burning ghat on Wednesday, following hours of protests by locals who feared that the cremation of an infected body may spread the deadly virus in the area, officials said. Biswa Kumar Debbarma, who hailed from Chachu Bazaar -- a remote village in West Tripura district -- died at the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala on Tuesday.

As news spread that Debbarma would be cremated at the Battala burning ghat, the main crematorium in the state capital, hundreds of locals, especially women, blocked the adjacent road from Tuesday night, officials said. Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) of Agartala Sadar, Ashim Saha, said that the administration held several rounds of talks with the protesters and tried to convince that all precautionary measures would be taken prior to the cremation.

However, the matter was resolved only after local BJP MLA Asish Kumar Saha and former health minister Sudip Roy Barman intervened and held a meeting with the agitating locals to convince them. Roy Barman said there was misconceptions among the locals due to which they opposed the cremation.

"We held a meeting with the locals, and their misconceptions were cleared. However, cremation was delayed at least by 24 hours, but we are happy that people could understand the problem," he told reporters. Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anirban Das said that adequate security forces were deployed near the burning ghat to avert any untoward incident and the body was cremated.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020