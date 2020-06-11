Left Menu
Development News Edition

90% of city-specific clean air plans in India have no budget outlines: Study

"About 90 per cent of India's approved city-specific clean air plans do not have a budget outline," said the study, conducted by think tanks Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Urban Emissions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:57 IST
90% of city-specific clean air plans in India have no budget outlines: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Only nine among 102 approved city-specific clean air plans have a budget outline for the execution of proposed air pollution mitigation activities, while the rest of them, including Delhi, lack it, a new study has found. "About 90 per cent of India's approved city-specific clean air plans do not have a budget outline," said the study, conducted by think tanks Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Urban Emissions. "....and 75 per cent of them do not contain crucial information on emission from different polluting sources, leading to replication of action points and timelines across many highly-polluted cities," it said. It said the cities with a budget outline for pollution-mitigation activities are: Amravati, Badlapur, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and Solapur (all in Maharashtra), Dimapur and Kohima (in Nagaland), and Patencheru in Telangana.

The study also found that apart from Delhi's clean air plan, other city-specific clean air plans also do not have a legal mandate for implementation. "As India gradually emerges from a lockdown, air pollution in its cities is again on the rise," said the study titled "How Robust are Urban India's Clean Air Plans?: An Assessment of 102 cities". The study reveals that multiplicity of agencies is another problem that plagues these plans. "It was found that pollution control boards are in charge of only 24 per cent of the mitigation activities listed in the plans, while 37 per cent come under the ambit of municipal corporations and urban local bodies (ULBs)," it said.

"Over 40 per cent of the action points listed fall under the purview of multiple agencies. Besides, none of the plans proposes a regional coordination mechanism, although about 30 per cent of the pollution is from sources outside the city boundaries," it said. Tanushree Ganguly, a researcher at CEEW and a co-author of the study, said, the clampdown on all nonessential activities because of the pandemic and the resultant decline in pollution levels have made the environmental footprint of economic activity in the cities extremely evident. "In order to ensure that blue skies become permanent, cities should be absolutely certain of their short, medium, and long-term air pollution reduction goals," she said. State and municipal budgets also need to reflect planned expenditure on air pollution mitigation, Ganguly added. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019, has listed the preparation and implementation of city-specific air quality management plans as a primary mitigation measure for reducing PM 2.5 concentration by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024. "Execution of mitigation measures calls for cross-departmental coordination. For instance, action plans of 15 non-attainment cities in Uttar Pradesh list 56 measures across 17 different agencies," said Kurinji Selvaraj, a researcher at CEEW and a co-author of the study.

"Of these, about 30 per cent of actions fall under multiple agencies and this could fragment the accountability. Hence, for each action point, it is crucial to delineate specific tasks among participating agencies." In the Union Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 4,400 crore "to encourage such states that are formulating and implementing plans for ensuring cleaner air in cities (with population) above one million". However, only nine cities have listed budgetary requirements for executing the action points listed. Overall, the study states that the plans stand as a collection of measures without specified goals and priorities. Besides, the lack of a national emission inventory and the absence of a standard protocol for air pollution emission reporting across states hinder the setting of emission reduction targets, it said.

The CEEW-Urban Emissions study reviewed existing global literature on clean air planning to identify key components of a clean air plan, including the presence of a legal framework, source information, responsibility delineation, and the cost-effectiveness of proposed solutions. "The 102 approved clean air plans for Indian non-attainment cities were then examined for the presence or absence of these elements," it said. The CEEW is a South Asia-based not-for-profit policy research institution.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020