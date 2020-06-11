Left Menu
Kerala Congress inaugurated its Transgenders' wing

Kerala Congress inaugurated its Transgenders' wing in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Updated: 11-06-2020 01:48 IST
Kerala Congress inaugurates its Transgenders' wing in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress inaugurated its Transgenders' wing in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from the transgender community in the presence of the top leadership of the party.

"The Kerala Pradesh Transgenders' Congress was inaugurated at the KPCC hall in Thiruvananthapuram today. The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from the transgender community in the presence of the top leadership of the party," Congress Kerala tweeted. The party has given membership to 34 people while the state committee consists of 50 members.

"Today thirty-four members have taken party membership in Congress and in the state Committee we have fifty members," a transgender member of Congress said. (ANI)

