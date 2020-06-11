Left Menu
Several injured as woman's sexual harassment leads to clash

Atleast six persons were injured in a clash between two groups of people over the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at Samli village under Ratenpuri police station in the district, police said. Police said the four accused, who have been identified, entered the woman's house when she was alone and sexually harassed her.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:21 IST
Atleast six persons were injured in a clash between two groups of people over the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at Samli village under Ratenpuri police station in the district, police said. They said the trouble started when two men identified as Nishant and Sachin were confronted for allegedly passing lewd comments at a woman on Wednesday evening. The incident turned into a violent clash in which lathis and sharp weapons were used, police said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital. They include a woman and her baby, and five others, they said, adding that investigation in the matter is going on. In a separate incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by four youths and her family members were thrashed when they confronted them at Kabaraut village in Shamli district on Wednesday. Police said the four accused, who have been identified, entered the woman's house when she was alone and sexually harassed her. They later fled when the woman raised an alarm, police said, adding that they are searching for the accused. OTI CORR RDM RDM

