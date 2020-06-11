Lucknow civic body sterilises, tags stray dogs
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, along with the Humane Society International (HSI) India, has sterilised and tagged stray dogs in the city.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 11:20 IST
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, along with the Humane Society International (HSI) India, has sterilised and tagged stray dogs in the city. The Corporation has made a shelter where HSI brings stray dogs, sterilises, and tags them and leaves them in their respective areas after three days.
The Humane Society International, an American organisation, was selected as they were charging less in comparison to other institutions. "The Uttar Pradesh government released funds with which we built shelter. We chose HSI India through tender; they catch dogs in a humane manner after feeding them. They are brought here, tagged, and sterilised. We are giving them Rs 999 per dog for sterilisation," said Arvind Kumar Rao, Joint Director Animal Welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation.
"Last year in 2019, the Municipal Corporation gave the responsibility of counting and sterilising the HSI which started this project using an app for the first time in the entire state," said Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Dog Management Programme Manager, HSI India. "So far, HSI has sterilised over 75,000 stray dogs in the capital zone-wise. The stray dogs are counted by geo-tagging, and all the details are recorded and monitored via apps," he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- India
- Neeraj Kumar
- The Corporation
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
James Mangold will direct 'Indiana Jones 5', confirms producer Frank Marshall
5 Indian peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously with UN medal for sacrifice in line of duty
India's Bintex Futures to Offer Innovative Crypto Ecosystem With Unique Payment Features
We should have a 'soft lockdown' in India: Swedish health expert to Rahul Gandhi
34 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow