Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks JNU's response on plea challenging admission procedure for new academic year

Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from Jawaharlal Nehru University and other respondents on a plea challenging the admission procedure of the university for the academic year 2020-21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:06 IST
Delhi HC seeks JNU's response on plea challenging admission procedure for new academic year
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from Jawaharlal Nehru University and other respondents on a plea challenging the admission procedure of the university for the academic year 2020-21. The petition filed by Javed Abidi foundation, which works for the education for disabled people, said that JNU has kept less than five percent seats reserved for PWD (People with a disability) category for admission for the academic session 2020-21.

It stated that by the perusal of the said e-prospectus published by JNU, the seats reserved for PWD category are as low as 2.5 percent in some categories. In fact, the total number of seats reserved for PWDs comes to only 4.86 percent. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to all the respondents and slated the matter for further hearing on June 26.

The foundation approached the High Court seeking direction to JNU to modifying the impugned admission policy and e-prospectus consistent with the RPWD Act, 2016, and reserve seats not less than 5 percent of the total number of seats for PWD candidates. It sought directions to compute the seats reserved for PWD candidates on the basis of the total number of seats without dividing them between different schools and centres.

Advocate Sanchita, appearing for the petitioner, also sought directions to the Ministry of Human Resources Development and Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment to issue instructions to all Government institutions of higher education and other higher education institutions receiving aid from the government stating that the non-observance of the scheme of reservation of persons with disabilities would be considered as an act of disobedience and strict action would be taken against those institutions. It is aggrieved by the violation of the rights guaranteed to the persons of disabilities under the Constitution and Section 32 of the Disabilities Act which makes it mandatory for all government institutions of higher education and other higher education institutions receiving aid from the government to reserve not less than five percent seats for persons with benchmark disabilities, the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dead

Television writer Jas Waters, who worked on the hit NBC family drama This Is Us, has died at the age of 39. The news of her death was confirmed by the This Is Us writers on their official Twitter account Wednesday.The entire ThisIsUs family...

Maha CM urged to convene meeting to finalise names for Council

The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting of the three ruling parties at the earliest to finalise the names of 12 members for their nomination to the Legislative Council. The parties sa...

Unilever to end Anglo-Dutch era with British holding company

Unilever proposed collapsing its Anglo-Dutch legal structure into a single holding company based in Britain on Thursday, nearly two years after shareholders sank an earlier plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands.The maker of Dove ...

Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 46 after Tunisia recovered more bodies on Thursday, a civil protection official told Reuters.On Tuesday 20 bodies were found off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020