Man appears in court on charges of contravening lockdown regulations

A 29-year-old male has appeared at the Ngcobo Magistrates Court on charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) deployed in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, followed up intelligence information, which led to the arrest of the suspect on 9 June 2020.

"During the execution of a search warrant at Ebumnandini Hardware, which also operates as a supermarket, the following successes were achieved.

"One male suspect, aged 29 years, was arrested after he was found selling tobacco. He was also found in possession of a firearm, a magazine and several rounds of ammunition," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Wednesday.

The suspect faced charges ranging from Contravention of Disaster Management Act Regulations and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

"It is possible the suspect could face additional charges due to the nature of his businesses and his status in the country," SAPS said.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant, General Liziwe Ntshinga, commended the members for enforcing the law and compliance with Disaster Management Act Regulations.

"We appeal to business owners to comply with the regulations by adhering to the items they are allowed to sell during each level of the national lockdown and we urge the community to also comply with the regulations. In doing that, we can all assist in flattening the curve of Coronavirus infections," Ntshinga said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)