IMD forecasts heavy rains, high speed winds in parts of Goa

The coastal state experienced pre-monsoon showers earlier this week.The local office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy rains along with high speed winds are likely to occur at isolated places over North and South Goa on Thursday and Friday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:57 IST
As Goa prepares for arrival of the south-west monsoon, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall along with high speed winds in isolated places in North and South Goa districts. The coastal state experienced pre-monsoon showers earlier this week.

The local office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy rains along with high speed winds are likely to occur at isolated places over North and South Goa on Thursday and Friday. As a precaution, the Goa government shuts down beaches, popular with tourists, for swimming and water sports during the monsoon (from June to September) each year as the sea during this period tends to be extremely rough and choppy.

Meanwhile, Drishti Marine, the state-appointed professional lifeguard agency, on Thursday advised people visiting beaches againstventuring into the sea with the monsoon expected to hit the state anytime now. With moderate to heavy rains expected to lash various parts of Goa over the next few days, visitors are advised not to venture into the sea," a spokesman of Drishti Marine, which mans Goa's beaches, said in a statement here.

This year Goa is observing a 47-day fishing ban from June 15 to July 31 as against the usual 61 days," it said. Ravi Shankar, Executive Director, Drishti Marine, said, Pre-monsoon showers have already hit Goa. Over the past few days light showers were witnessed along the coastal stretch.

Accordingly, we advise visitors to beaches not to venture into the sea during the monsoon. We have put up red flags at beaches to discourage swimming." PTI RPS RSY RSY.

