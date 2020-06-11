Indian Railways creates new world benchmark by running 1st Over Head Equipment

Indian Railways creates a new world benchmark by commissioning 1st high rise Over Head Equipment(OHE), which has contact wire height of 7.57 metre and successfully run double-stack containers in the electrified territory on Western Railway. This tremendous achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways. With this remarkable development, Indian Railways has proudly become the first Railway to run Double Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE territory, the Operations of which successfully commenced on 10th June 2020 from Palanpur & Botad stations in Gujarat.

The thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations.

Inspite of time that was lost under Covid Lockdown Ministry is focussing to surpass the last year's freight figures.

From 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Indian Railways has transported 178.68 million tonnes of commodities through its uninterrupted 24X7 freight trains operations across the country.

From 24.03.2020 to 10.06.2020 more than 32.40 lacs wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functions. Of these, more than 18 lacs wagons carried essential commodities like food grains, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits & vegetables, petroleum products, coal, fertilizers etc. throughout the country. During the period 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Railways loaded 12.74 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 6.79 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Apart from this, from 22.03.2020 to 10.06.2020 total 3,897 Parcel Trains have also been run out by Indian Railways of which 3,790 are timetabled trains. Total 1,39,196 tonnes of the consignment has been loaded in these Parcel Trains.

(With Inputs from PIB)