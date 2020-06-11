Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways creates new world benchmark by running 1st Over Head Equipment

From 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Indian Railways has transported 178.68 million tonnes of commodities through its uninterrupted 24X7 freight trains operations across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:47 IST
Indian Railways creates new world benchmark by running 1st Over Head Equipment
During the period 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Railways loaded 12.74 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 6.79 million tonnes in the same period last year. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways creates a new world benchmark by commissioning 1st high rise Over Head Equipment(OHE), which has contact wire height of 7.57 metre and successfully run double-stack containers in the electrified territory on Western Railway. This tremendous achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways. With this remarkable development, Indian Railways has proudly become the first Railway to run Double Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE territory, the Operations of which successfully commenced on 10th June 2020 from Palanpur & Botad stations in Gujarat.

The thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations.

Inspite of time that was lost under Covid Lockdown Ministry is focussing to surpass the last year's freight figures.

From 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Indian Railways has transported 178.68 million tonnes of commodities through its uninterrupted 24X7 freight trains operations across the country.

From 24.03.2020 to 10.06.2020 more than 32.40 lacs wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functions. Of these, more than 18 lacs wagons carried essential commodities like food grains, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits & vegetables, petroleum products, coal, fertilizers etc. throughout the country. During the period 1st April 2020 to 10th June 2020 Railways loaded 12.74 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 6.79 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Apart from this, from 22.03.2020 to 10.06.2020 total 3,897 Parcel Trains have also been run out by Indian Railways of which 3,790 are timetabled trains. Total 1,39,196 tonnes of the consignment has been loaded in these Parcel Trains.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

KP outfits seek probe into killing of Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch in Anantnag

A slew of displaced Kashmiri Pandit bodies on Thursday held protests and demanded probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmirs Anantnag district early this week. Larkipora village sarpanch Ajay Pandita...

HC stays investigation in criminal case against Vinod Dua, says proceedings to cause harassment

The Delhi High Court has stayed the investigation in a criminal case against senior journalist Vinod Dua, for allegedly making statements conducive to public mischief, saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing t...

British Airways turns to Damien Hirst in its hour of need

British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art that normally hang in its executive lounges, a source said, turning to pieces by famous artists like Damien Hirst to raise millions of pounds to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.The...

Solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra to be low-key

The solar eclipse fair, scheduled to be held in Haryanas Kurukshetra on June 21, will be a low-key religious ceremony this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. A simple religious ceremony is proposed on the bank of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020