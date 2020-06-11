Left Menu
Maha: Nepalese national held for Thane ATM robbery

The Thane police's crime branch, with the help of their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday nabbed a Nepalese national, who was involved in robbing an ATM in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:45 IST
The Thane police's crime branch, with the help of their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday nabbed a Nepalese national, who was involved in robbing an ATM in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. A gang of robbers had decamped with a bank ATM containing Rs 17.96 lakh in Dahisar village in the limits of Shil-Diaghar police station on the intervening night of June 7 and 8, assistant police inspector Sandeep Bagul said.

While four of the accused were nabbed on Tuesday, the fifth accused, a Nepalese national, fled to Uttar Pradesh, from where he planned to enter the neighbouring country, he said. The Thane city police intimated their Uttar Pradesh counterparts and accordingly, a trap was laid on the Kanpur- Lucknow Highway and Bhima Mahabahadur Jora was nabbed from a bus, he added.

The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody till June 19 and the police were in the process of recovering the stolen money, the official said..

