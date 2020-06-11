Left Menu
Development News Edition

No congregational prayers to be performed at Jama Masjid, Delhi till June 30

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, no congregational prayers will be performed at the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi till June 30 starting Thursday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:54 IST
No congregational prayers to be performed at Jama Masjid, Delhi till June 30
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid speaking on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, no congregational prayers will be performed at the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi till June 30 starting Thursday evening. This information was shared by Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, who said that the decision has been arrived at after consulting scholars and taking public opinion into account.

"After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Maghreb (sunset) today till June 30, no congregational prayers will be performed at Jama Masjid," Bukhari said. "Instead of this a select few people only shall perform the daily five times congregational prayers while the general worshippers shall perform the prayers at their homes," he added.

The Shahi Imam also spoke about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and dearth of beds in the government and private hospitals. "The situation is critical. Therefore, in such condition, one has to protect oneself as well as fellow beings from this dangerous virus. The current rapid spread of Coronavirus and the figures are reaching alarming levels in many colonies of Delhi, and moreover, the announcement by the government of the estimated number of affected persons in Delhi alone likely to reach 5.5 lakhs by the end of July has shaken every soul," he said.

"In view of the gravity of the situation, two days ago, I sought public opinion on closing Jama Masjid for the general worshippers and also consulted religious scholars on this topic," he added. Bukhari also urged mosques around the country to take decisions in this regard, taking the local situation into account. "In view of the Islamic teachings, if a situation arises where human life is at risk, it becomes obligatory to protect one's life," he said.

He clarified that there will be no stoppage in calls for prayers or Azan and that nothing is being thought of on those lines. Moreover, he also urged leaders of other religions to take a call keeping the current situation in mind. Earlier, Delhi reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis to 32,810.

A Delhi Government health bulletin said 48 persons have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. It said 384 COVID-19 patients have recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count for recovered patients stands at 12,245.

The count for active cases is 19,581 while a total of 984 persons have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

KP outfits seek probe into killing of Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch in Anantnag

A slew of displaced Kashmiri Pandit bodies on Thursday held protests and demanded probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmirs Anantnag district early this week. Larkipora village sarpanch Ajay Pandita...

HC stays investigation in criminal case against Vinod Dua, says proceedings to cause harassment

The Delhi High Court has stayed the investigation in a criminal case against senior journalist Vinod Dua, for allegedly making statements conducive to public mischief, saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing t...

British Airways turns to Damien Hirst in its hour of need

British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art that normally hang in its executive lounges, a source said, turning to pieces by famous artists like Damien Hirst to raise millions of pounds to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.The...

Solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra to be low-key

The solar eclipse fair, scheduled to be held in Haryanas Kurukshetra on June 21, will be a low-key religious ceremony this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. A simple religious ceremony is proposed on the bank of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020