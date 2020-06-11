No congregational prayers to be performed at Jama Masjid, Delhi till June 30

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, no congregational prayers will be performed at the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi till June 30 starting Thursday evening. This information was shared by Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, who said that the decision has been arrived at after consulting scholars and taking public opinion into account.

"After taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Maghreb (sunset) today till June 30, no congregational prayers will be performed at Jama Masjid," Bukhari said. "Instead of this a select few people only shall perform the daily five times congregational prayers while the general worshippers shall perform the prayers at their homes," he added.

The Shahi Imam also spoke about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and dearth of beds in the government and private hospitals. "The situation is critical. Therefore, in such condition, one has to protect oneself as well as fellow beings from this dangerous virus. The current rapid spread of Coronavirus and the figures are reaching alarming levels in many colonies of Delhi, and moreover, the announcement by the government of the estimated number of affected persons in Delhi alone likely to reach 5.5 lakhs by the end of July has shaken every soul," he said.

"In view of the gravity of the situation, two days ago, I sought public opinion on closing Jama Masjid for the general worshippers and also consulted religious scholars on this topic," he added. Bukhari also urged mosques around the country to take decisions in this regard, taking the local situation into account. "In view of the Islamic teachings, if a situation arises where human life is at risk, it becomes obligatory to protect one's life," he said.

He clarified that there will be no stoppage in calls for prayers or Azan and that nothing is being thought of on those lines. Moreover, he also urged leaders of other religions to take a call keeping the current situation in mind. Earlier, Delhi reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the metropolis to 32,810.

A Delhi Government health bulletin said 48 persons have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. It said 384 COVID-19 patients have recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count for recovered patients stands at 12,245.

The count for active cases is 19,581 while a total of 984 persons have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)