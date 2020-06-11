Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

A bus driver-cum-conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. However, he was asymptomatic when he had been reported for duty, it said. The premises of the bus corporation has since been disinfected and sanitised after the employee tested positive for the virus, it added..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:42 IST
Bengaluru city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

A bus driver-cum-conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He got himself tested for the infection while on leave for three days, the Karnataka-owned bus corporation said in a statement.

The driver had travelled to Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, both over 500 kms away; and contact tracing has been initiated by health department, the statement said. The transport corporation, which resumed service on May 19 after easing of the virus-induced lockdown, launched air-conditioned buses recently.

"He (the driver) tested positive on June 10. He has been admitted to a COVID-19 designated hospital for treatment," the statement said. However, he was asymptomatic when he had been reported for duty, it said.

The premises of the bus corporation has since been disinfected and sanitised after the employee tested positive for the virus, it added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 fears

Hyderabad, Jun 11 PTI A 52-year-old man, an asthma patient,died in Medak district of Telangana allegedly due tonon-availability oftimely treatment after ambulance staff declined to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 apprehensions and lack...

Syria's Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday fired his prime minister, a month ahead of elections and as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control. Assad also appointed the current public works and h...

EU sees path to Brexit compromise if UK more realistic, adviser says

The European Union sees a path towards a compromise on a trade deal with Britain but London must first be more realistic in what it expects to achieve, an adviser to the EUs chief trade negotiator said on Thursday. Britain left the worlds l...

Trump resumes fundraising to build cash lead against Biden

President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. Trump is traveling to Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020