Man dies outside govt office, body removed in garbage van; 3 cops among 7 suspended

The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the authorities to suspend seven officials, including three policemen, officials said on Thursday

The incident took place on Wednesday when Anwar (42) who lived in the Sadulla Nagar area reached the Utraula tehsil office for some work. He suddenly collapsed outside the tehsil gate, official sources said. An ambulance had also reached the spot after being alerted but it allegedly denied taking the body after which it was removed in the garbage collection van, they said. Videos of the incident surfaced soon after on social media, purportedly showing four municipal workers dumping the body in the van as a couple of policemen watched it standing nearby. Balrampur's police, which described the incident as “insensitive” and “regrettable”, said Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma has suspended a sub-inspector and two constables, holding them prima facie guilty. The district administration suspended four municipal workers too, involved in the episode, which has drawn serious criticism. “A sub-inspector and two constables who are seen in the now viral video have been prima facie held guilty. They have been suspended with immediate effect. The district administration has also suspended four municipal workers,” the Balrampur police tweeted. SP Verma told reporters here that a detailed probe has also been launched in the case with a deputy collector and a police circle officer being entrusted with the investigation. Necessary action would be taken further on the probe report, he added.