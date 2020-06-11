Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 fears

There wasdelay in the ambulance reaching the spot for shifting the man to a hospital and alsothe ambulance staff, who suspected him to be having COVID-19 symptoms, declined to take him to the hospital saying they did not havePersonal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, they claimed. According to police, the incident happened in Chegunta of Medak district on Wednesday evening when the man was returning to Hyderabad from Kamareddy district in a bus and got down from it to visit a hospital after he suffered difficulty in breathing.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:22 IST
Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 fears

Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI): A 52-year-old man, an asthma patient,died in Medak district of Telangana allegedly due tonon-availability oftimely treatment after ambulance staff declined to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 apprehensions and lack of PPE kits, police said on Thursday. There wasdelay in the ambulance reaching the spot for shifting the man to a hospital and alsothe ambulance staff, who suspected him to be having COVID-19 symptoms, declined to take him to the hospital saying they did not havePersonal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, they claimed.

According to police, the incident happened in Chegunta of Medak district on Wednesday evening when the man was returning to Hyderabad from Kamareddy district in a bus and got down from it to visit a hospital after he suffered difficulty in breathing. "After the man suffered breathlessness he got the bus stopped saying he will go to a hospital, alighted and started walking towards the hospital but suddenly collapsed near the roadside," a police official said.

Police rushed to the spot and called up an ambulance which according to them reached there after an hour, but the ambulance personnel fearing that the man had COVID-19 symptoms "refused" to shift him to the hospital, saying they did not have PPE kits. Police called up another ambulance, meant for shifting COVID-19 patients, which reached the spot after 45 minutes, but by the time it arrived the man had died, the official said.

The man's family members and relatives were informed and the police arranged another ambulance to shift his body to Hyderabad, the police official said, adding, as it was a natural death the kin did not file any complaint with police. When asked whether the man had COVID-19 symptoms, the police official said there was no clarity.PTI VVK GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys launches online program for university students

IT major Infosys on Thursday announced the launch of Summer of Ideas initiative for university students worldwide. The global eight-week ideathon, powered by Infosys digital learning platform Wingspan, will help the global student and acade...

India's COVID-19 tally nears 2.9 lakh; Almost 1 lakh cases in June so far

The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record one-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections detected this month to almost one lakh. The government, however, said the virus infection has not...

143 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

As many as 143 persons, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh since previous evening, a health official said on Thursday. The states coronavirus count has reached 1,398, thou...

Microsoft declines to sell facial recognition tech to police - Washington Post

Microsoft Corp will not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments until there is a federal law regulating the tech, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the software makers president, Brad Smith. The news http...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020